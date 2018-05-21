Wanted Sex Offender Stabs K-9 Multiple Times After Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. - A Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy K-9 is recovering after being stabbed in the head multiple times following a pursuit.

Jedi has been a cop for a year and a couple months. His teammates at the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department hope he will be a cop again soon. Jedi came out of emergency surgery Saturday night for stabs and cuts he took to his head and around his eye.

"When you see your K-9 partner injured, I can attest to it, it's an extremely difficult situation," Sgt. Shaun Hampton told KTXL.

Around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, a West Sacramento parole agent notified the Sacramento Sheriff's Department that Jackie Burke was wanted for domestic violence and may be in their jurisdiction.

The 41-year-old, Burke is a convicted sex offender in Sacramento who is currently under GPS ankle monitor supervision.

Deputies tracked Burke to the area of 4500 Hackberry Lane in Carmichael.

When they attempted to stop Burke, he fled and led deputies on a low-speed pursuit that eventually ended near a senior living home.

Burke then claimed to officers he had a gun and refused to surrender.

"Upon exiting the vehicle [Burke] was concealing one of his hands as if he was armed. Our officers were able to engage him with a less lethal shotgun beanbag round. He was struck with one beanbag round," said Hampton.

That is when Jedi went in. Deputies say what Burke had been hiding in his hand was a knife they recovered after Burke attacked Jedi. He was taken into custody without doing any harm to the human law enforcement officers. 3-year-old Jedi was rushed to surgery.

Jedi was transported to a veterinary hospital where it is expected to recover.