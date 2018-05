× Winslow Man Dies In ATV Accident

WINSLOW (KFSM) — A Winslow man died Saturday (May 19) after losing control of his all-terrain vehicle and crashing into a ditch, according to Arkansas State Police.

Jason R. Sanford, 40, was riding south on Koyle Cemetery Road about 9:44 a.m. when he attempted to make a left at a corner, lost control and crashed into a ditch.

State Police noted the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.