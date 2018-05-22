× AP: Arkansas GOP District 3 Winner Is Steve Womack

ARKANSAS (AP) — Republican Steve Womack has been nominated by Republicans to serve a fifth term in Congress from northwestern Arkansas.

Womack defeated the Rev. Robb Ryerse of Springdale in balloting Tuesday. It was the first time Womack has had a primary opponent since his initial race for Congress in 2010.

The former Rogers mayor questioned whether Ryerse was a true Republican, citing his challenger’s support for expanded Medicare and an increase in the minimum wage. Ryerse said it was OK to support Medicare for all, and that a higher minimum wage would benefit people who must work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Womack is the House Budget Committee chairman and faces four opponents in November, including Democratic candidate Josh Mahony, Libertarian Michael Kalagias, independent Josh Moody and write-in candidate Jason Tate.