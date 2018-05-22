Arkansas Dem. Governor: Unofficial Returns By County
ARKANSAS (AP) — Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Arkansas by county in the Democratic primary for Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Hendrsn
|Sanders
|Arkansas
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Baxter
|43
|0
|145
|44
|Benton
|117
|17
|682
|338
|Boone
|37
|0
|100
|49
|Bradley
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll
|13
|0
|196
|103
|Chicot
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Clark
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Clay
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Cleburne
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Clevelnd
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Conway
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Craighed
|53
|0
|288
|149
|Crawford
|43
|0
|0
|0
|Crittndn
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Cross
|21
|0
|106
|46
|Dallas
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Desha
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Drew
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Faulkner
|168
|0
|1,472
|535
|Franklin
|39
|0
|0
|0
|Fulton
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Garland
|56
|0
|1,008
|472
|Grant
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|38
|0
|0
|0
|Hempsted
|24
|0
|0
|0
|HotSprng
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Indpndnc
|34
|0
|47
|108
|Izard
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|45
|0
|263
|86
|Jeffrson
|202
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayett
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Lawrence
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|26
|0
|0
|0
|LitlRivr
|20
|0
|55
|22
|Logan
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Lonoke
|55
|0
|0
|0
|Madison
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Marion
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Misisipi
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Monroe
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Montgmry
|16
|0
|80
|36
|Nevada
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Newton
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Ouachita
|20
|0
|324
|321
|Perry
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Pike
|11
|0
|376
|104
|Poinsett
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Polk
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Pope
|55
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|137
|0
|5,868
|3,404
|Randolph
|29
|0
|0
|0
|StFrancs
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Saline
|42
|0
|999
|338
|Scott
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Searcy
|15
|0
|17
|5
|Sebastin
|149
|0
|0
|0
|Sevier
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Sharp
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Stone
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|31
|0
|0
|0
|VanBuren
|21
|0
|212
|50
|Washngtn
|151
|1
|1,738
|726
|White
|93
|0
|0
|0
|Woodruff
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Yell
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|2,749
|18
|13,976
|6,936