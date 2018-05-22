CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

Arkansas Dem. Governor: Unofficial Returns By County

Posted 8:06 pm, May 22, 2018, by

ARKANSAS (AP) —  Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Arkansas by county in the Democratic primary for Governor.

TP PR Hendrsn Sanders
Arkansas 30 0 0 0
Ashley 30 0 0 0
Baxter 43 0 145 44
Benton 117 17 682 338
Boone 37 0 100 49
Bradley 14 0 0 0
Calhoun 20 0 0 0
Carroll 13 0 196 103
Chicot 10 0 0 0
Clark 16 0 0 0
Clay 17 0 0 0
Cleburne 34 0 0 0
Clevelnd 17 0 0 0
Columbia 14 0 0 0
Conway 31 0 0 0
Craighed 53 0 288 149
Crawford 43 0 0 0
Crittndn 24 0 0 0
Cross 21 0 106 46
Dallas 9 0 0 0
Desha 21 0 0 0
Drew 17 0 0 0
Faulkner 168 0 1,472 535
Franklin 39 0 0 0
Fulton 12 0 0 0
Garland 56 0 1,008 472
Grant 18 0 0 0
Greene 38 0 0 0
Hempsted 24 0 0 0
HotSprng 31 0 0 0
Howard 36 0 0 0
Indpndnc 34 0 47 108
Izard 49 0 0 0
Jackson 45 0 263 86
Jeffrson 202 0 0 0
Johnson 22 0 0 0
Lafayett 25 0 0 0
Lawrence 28 0 0 0
Lee 9 0 0 0
Lincoln 26 0 0 0
LitlRivr 20 0 55 22
Logan 36 0 0 0
Lonoke 55 0 0 0
Madison 20 0 0 0
Marion 30 0 0 0
Miller 19 0 0 0
Misisipi 20 0 0 0
Monroe 17 0 0 0
Montgmry 16 0 80 36
Nevada 14 0 0 0
Newton 19 0 0 0
Ouachita 20 0 324 321
Perry 17 0 0 0
Phillips 17 0 0 0
Pike 11 0 376 104
Poinsett 9 0 0 0
Polk 17 0 0 0
Pope 55 0 0 0
Prairie 24 0 0 0
Pulaski 137 0 5,868 3,404
Randolph 29 0 0 0
StFrancs 15 0 0 0
Saline 42 0 999 338
Scott 26 0 0 0
Searcy 15 0 17 5
Sebastin 149 0 0 0
Sevier 17 0 0 0
Sharp 26 0 0 0
Stone 20 0 0 0
Union 31 0 0 0
VanBuren 21 0 212 50
Washngtn 151 1 1,738 726
White 93 0 0 0
Woodruff 20 0 0 0
Yell 28 0 0 0
Totals 2,749 18 13,976 6,936