Bentonville Police Searching For Two In Credit Card Theft Case

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Police Department is searching for two people in a credit card theft.

The department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman in a surveillance video in relation to a credit card theft, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the pair is asked to contact Detective Mark Jordan with the Bentonville police, or call the Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at (479) 790-TIPS.