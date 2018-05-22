× Bentonville To Put Its 4th Junior High In Centerton

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville School Board approved a plan Monday night to locate its fourth junior high school in Centerton.

The new school will be located on Arkansas 279 (Vaughn Road) and Holloway Road on the southwest side of Centerton, Mayor Bill Edwards of Centerton said Tuesday.

Dr. Debbie Jones, the superintendent for the Bentonville School District, said May 8 after the city has seen a 7 percent growth in their junior high population.

“It’s simply a space need,” Jones said. “Children need space, classroom space in which to learn and we are seeing that our greatest growth is in the west and the south. So that is where the recommendation for the Junior High number four.”

Voters in the Bentonville area approved a millage last year aimed at helping the district build new schools, including an elementary school on Haxton Road. The district broke ground for the new elementary on May 8, and it’s expected to open in 2019.

The new junior high in Centerton is expected to open around 2020.