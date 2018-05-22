Candidates Look Ahead To Runoff In State Senate District 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Candidates in the state Senate District 8 election are looking ahead to a runoff.

The seat was vacated after Jake Files pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. He formally resigned on Feb. 9.

A special election was held between Frank Glidewell and Denny Altes to fill a three-month term. Glidewell won the election and will face Libertarian candidate Whitfield Hyman in August for Files' old seat.

The candidate who wins in August will only be in that position from September through December.

Another race was held for the same seat between Glidewell, Denny Altes and Matt Pitsch for a four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2019. Results indicated that the election will go to a runoff between Glidewell and Pitsch.

The candidate who wins the runoff will face Hyman in the November general election.