Corps Opening Lane Across Beaver Dam For Holiday Weekend

BEAVER DAM (KFSM) — The Corps of Engineers will open one lane of the closed road over Beaver Dam in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Corps said in a news release that one lane of traffic will open on Arkansas 187 across the dam starting Wednesday (May 23) to accommodate Memorial Day holiday travel this weekend.

Arkansas 187 has been closed so contractors could work on the dam. The single lane being reopened will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal at either end of the dam.

All Dam Site and River campgrounds, as well as the day use parks, will be open. Some dam camping sites may be closed because of high water.

Work on the dam is expected to resume Tuesday (May 29), which will close the entire road across the dam again. It is unknown when the road might reopen. The road closed April 30 and was expected to be closed only three weeks, weather permitting.

The Corps recommends drivers use U.S. 62 as an alternative route until the highway over the dam is reopened.