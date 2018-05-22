× Fort Smith Millage Increase Gets The Green Light By Voters

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith voters pass a millage increase by a wide margin.

Votes in favor of the increase was 4,048 (63 percent) and against was 2,353 (37%).

In March, the Fort Smith school board voted in favor of placing a millage increase on the May 22nd ballot.

The increase will come from property tax.

For example, for a $100,000 home the homeowner would pay $9.26 more a month.

The millage would go toward school district improvements such as safety, storm shelters and other expansions like a technology center, according to the Fort Smith Board of Education.