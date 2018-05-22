× Gore Woman Arrested On Murder Charge In October Shooting

GORE, Okla. (KFSM) — A Gore woman has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with an October 2017 shooting that left one man dead.

Elizabeth Nicole Stewart, 25, of Gore was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Tucker, 33, of Gore. Tucker was found laying in a neighbor’s driveway with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen on Oct. 26, 2017. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he later died.

Stewart is being held in the Sequoyah County Detention Center without bond.