Hunter Henry Tears ACL In Chargers’ OTA

Everything was lined up for Hunter Henry to take over as the Los Angeles Chargers’ main weapon at tight end but that can to a halt on Tuesday.

The former Arkansas Razorback and John Mackey Award winner tore his ACL during the team’s organized team activity according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday (May 22) night.

Los Angeles declined to resign future hall of fame tight end Antonio Gates in the offseason, clearing the way for Henry to take over the primary role with the team.

Henry caught 12 touchdown passes over the first two seasons of his career along with 81 total catches for 1,057 yards. Henry is expected to miss the entire 2018 season.