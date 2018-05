Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doctors may soon have a new tool in the fight against the deadliest form of breast cancer.

Scientists at the University of southern California have developed a tiny, lipid-based particle they're calling a smart bomb.

It may help deliver a drug that can fight the spread of triple-negative breast cancer hormone therapy and other treatments are usually ineffective.

Researchers injected a particle that contained a cancer drug into lab mice for testing shrinking the tumors.