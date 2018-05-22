× Recently Released Sex Offender Is Relocating To Fayetteville

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Level 2 sex offender has been released from custody and will be living at the 14200 block of Dogwood Drive in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Joshua Glen Box was convicted of Possession of Child Pornography on August 3, 2015 and was serving time at the Washington County detention center.

He was accused of possessing thousands of images and videos of nude minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to jail records.

The Arkansas Department Correction’s Risk Assessment division has placed Box in the Medium Risk category — that means he’s a person who is likely to re-offend.