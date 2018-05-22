× Roland Man Killed In Backhoe Accident In Muldrow

MULDROW, Okla. (KFSM) — A Roland, Okla., man was killed Monday night in a backhoe accident near Muldrow.

John Reese, 87, died when the backhoe he was driving flipped, ejecting him, and came to rest on him.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the accident on Camp Creek Road and 1085 Road northeast of Muldrow at 10:08 p.m. Monday night, troopers said in a news release.

Investigators said Reese was driving the backhoe through a field and attempted a right turn around the west side of a slight hill when the backhoe overturned 1 1/4 times, coming to rest on the driver’s side. Reese was ejected, and the canopy of the backhoe landed on him.

Reese was pronounced dead at the scene.