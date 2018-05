Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Hobe Runion received 60 percent of the votes for Sebastian County GOP Sheriff.

Earlier in the evening, Jarrard Copeland conceded to Runion for the sheriff position -- he had 26 percent of the votes. The third candidate, Randy McFadden, had 14 percent.

Runion will finish the next seven months as Chief Deputy under Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck, then he will take office as sheriff.