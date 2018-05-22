× Springdale Board Hires New High School Principal

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Springdale School District announced Monday that the former Siloam Springs High School principal is now the new principal of Springdale High School.

Jason Jones has been at the Siloam Springs school for the last five years and served in that district 13 years, according to Rick Schaeffer, communications director for Springdale Public Schools. Jones replaces longtime Springdale High School principal Pete Joenks, who left recently to become assistant superintendent in the Prairie Grove School District.

“It is an honor to be chosen to lead Springdale High School,” Jones said. “The Springdale School District and Springdale High School have a rich tradition of excellence, leadership and, most importantly, a reputation for caring about students. I’m eager to meet the faculty, staff and students and to begin serving at Springdale High School.”

Jones has a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State and a master’s from Harding University. He also has an Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State University. He has served as a teacher, an athletic coach and a small business owner.

He and his wife, Sarah, have been married 21 years and have three daughters.