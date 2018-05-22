Tracking More Thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms have once again developed with daytime heating. The concentration of storms should increase over the next few days but the risk of severe weather remains minimal.

The best chance to experience rain will be from 2pm-8pm. Most storms will collapse with the loss of daytime heating shortly after sunset.

This pattern is expected to continue for the next few days. If a storm moves over your location, expect heavy rain for an hour with noticeably cooler temperatures once the storm exits.

-Garrett