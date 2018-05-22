× Two Principals Named To Don Tyson School Of Innovation

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Don Tyson School of Innovation named two principals who will lead its school next year.

Anne Martfeld was named principal of the school for grades 6-8. Next year is the first time the school will have a sixth grade, said Rich Schaeffer, communications director for Springdale Public Schools.

Martfeld previously served as assistant principal to the school for the past two years and has been in the Springdale school district for 12 years. She has been an educator for 19 years.

“Anne Martfeld has distinguished herself as an outstanding administrator in our district,” Dr. Jim Rollins, superintendent of Springdale public schools, said in a news release. “Her work ethic is second to none. Her commitment to innovation, students and parents make her an excellent choice to lead the middle school component of the Don Tyson School of Innovation.”

Shannon Tisher was named principal of the 9-12 grades at the school. Tisher has been the principal at Southwest Junior High School the past four years. She is replacing Joe Rollins, who is moving to the position of District Director of Support Services.

Next year will be the first time the school has a senior class, Schaeffer said.

Tisher has been in the district for 17 years, including two years as assistant principal at George Junior High and five years at Har-Ber High in the same position.

“It has been my privilege to watch Shannon Tisher be recognized as an educational leader year after year in our district,” Rollins said. “She has the desire to learn and the creative thinking that are elements we are always looking for in our district. Her leadership in the Springdale District has been a model of excellence with her ability to build relationships with students in the process of teaching and training them.”