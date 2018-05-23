× Bryan Hutson To Be New Elkins Coach

ELKINS (KFSM) – Bryan Hutson has found ways to win for decades in Arkansas and now he’ll look to build on Elkins’ recent success as he has been hired as the Elks’ new football coach.

Hutson spent last season a total of nine seasons as the Paris head coach (2007-14, 2017) while putting together a 64-43-2 record with the Eagles. Hutson also had stints as the head coach at Colcord, Okla. Little Rock McClelland and North Little Rock. In his career, Hutson has 116-82-2 career record as he takes over an Elkins program that went 18-6 over the past two seasons.

The Elkins position came open last month when Chad Harbison stepped down to become the co-offensive coordinator at Fayetteville. Harbison helped the Elks reach the second round of the 3A playoffs in both seasons with the team. Elkins will move up to 4A in 2018.

Along with moving up to a new classification, Elkins will have a new football stadium in 2018 as the Elks will open up the new facility in week three as they host Huntsville on Sept. 14. Elkins has roads trips to Greenland and West Fork in the first two weeks of the season.