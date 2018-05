× Centerton Police Searching For Missing Man

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Centerton police are searching for a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia.

Patrick Westbrooks was last seen at a house on Clydesdale Drive on May 19.

Westbrooks is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, contact Centerton police at (479) 795-4431.