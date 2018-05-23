× Fort Smith Police Investigate Aggravated Residential Robbery

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are investigating an aggravated residential robbery that happened on Monday night (May 14).

According to police, around 10 p.m. officers were sent to the 5100 block of Clarendon Avenue in reference to an aggravated home invasion robbery.

When Officers arrived they found three injured adult victims and a 17-year-old who was not injured. Police said all three victims had severe head injuries, and the female victim had the worst of the injuries with a possible brain bleed.

During the investigation, detectives learned that two men entered the residence and once inside they assaulted the victims, tied the 17-year-old up in his room and stole various items from the home.

According to police, detectives were able to use bank records to find where the suspects had been using the victim’s credit cards in Van Buren.

The Van Buren Police Department assisted detectives in tracking down Russell James Mosley, 31, and Victor Bottorff, 27.

Mosley and Bottorff were arrested by the Van Buren Police Department on unrelated charges and taken to the Crawford County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives with the Fort Smith Police Department Major Case Unit went to the Crawford County Detention Center and interviewed both suspects. Following the interviews warrants were obtained for Mosley and Bottorff for the charges of Aggravated Residential Burglary (class Y felony), Kidnapping (class Y felony) and two counts of Battery 1st (both class B felonies).