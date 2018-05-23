FULL INTERVIEW: Courtney Deifel Ready For Familiar Foe Oklahoma
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Deifel, Buczek & Haff Thrilled To Host Softball Regional
-
Freshmen Pave The Way For Record Setting Season
-
Arkansas Softball Selected To Host First NCAA Regional
-
Arkansas Softball Racking Up The Milestones
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Arkansas Players Ready For Super Regionals
-
-
Razorback Softball Advances To Super Regionals For First Time Ever
-
Storms Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week
-
Arkansas Softball Finds Fun In Historic Season
-
Haff’s Second Straight Shutout Leads Hogs To Regional Championship
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Dave Van Horn Ready For SEC Stretch Race
-
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Razorbacks Break Down Strange Series Win
-
HOG CENTRAL: Bobby Swofford Breaks Down Arkansas-Butler
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Van Horn Breaks Down Win, Previews Mississippi State