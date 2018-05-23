Here’s How Thunderstorms Track For The Rest Of Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue across NW Arkansas Wednesday afternoon with additional storms expected across parts of the River Valley into the evening.

We should see a decreasing trend in NW Arkansas with an increasing trend in the River Valley where the atmosphere still hasn't been touched and remains unstable enough for heavy rain, frequent lightning, and brief gusty winds.

The risk of severe weather is low; however a few storms could approach severe criteria with quarter size hail or winds over 50mph.

All showers and thunderstorms will collapse with the loss of daytime heating around 7 or 8pm with no additional thunderstorms expected for the remainder of the overnight.

-Garrett