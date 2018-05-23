× Hog Pitcher To Transfer

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas freshman pitcher Jackson Rutledge announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be leaving the Arkansas baseball program. The 6’8 right hander will continue his baseball career at San Jacinto College, a junior college in Houston, Texas.

The Hogs had high hopes for the big man to start the season. While projecting him as a possible future ace, Van Horn chose to utilize his large frame and high velocity mostly in a relief role this season. The results were mixed, but the wheels really came off in his last appearance, when he failed to get an out while giving up two runs on two wild pitches and walking two against Alabama.

Still, Rutledge is a freshman with a promising career ahead, and the move comes as a bit of a shock to the Razorback faithful. Rutledge was left off the team’s travel roster for the SEC Tournament.