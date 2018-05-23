× Jeff Streun Resigns As Roland Coach To Become Sallisaw AD

ROLAND (KFSM) – Jeff Streun had success that no other Roland coach had seen in school history but now he’s leaving the program he built up.

Streun resigned on Wednesday (May 23) to become the Sallisaw Athletic Director. Streun replaces Scott Bethel who resigned as the Black Diamonds football coach last month but was said to stay on as the school’s athletic director. Randon Lowe was named the new Sallisaw football coach last week.

Roland reached back to back 3A quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015 under Streun and posted a career record of 76-66 in 13 seasons as the Rangers head coach.

The Rangers went 3-6 in 2017 and opens the 2018 football season in less than three months.