Little Flock Police Seek Check Fraud Suspect

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of cashing a fraudulent check.

Little Flock police on Wednesday (May 23) posted to their Facebook about a woman wanted for questioning after she cashed someone else’s check at a bank in Fayetteville.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police department 479-936-7911 or email investigators at shollis@littleflockpolice.com.