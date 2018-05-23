× Man Dies After Motorcycle Accident In Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — One person is dead following a motorcycle accident on Highway 64, according to Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen.

The accident happened on near Hickory Ridge, just outside of Mulberry.

According to Boen, a man driving eastbound on a motorcycle hydroplaned and crossed the center line, hitting an F350 truck head-on.

Boen said that it was raining hard and it is unknown if the man was wearing a helmet.

The name of the victim has not been released.