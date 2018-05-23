Nicole Clowney Talks Primary Election Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Nicole Clowney won the Democratic nomination in the primary elections for State Representative for District 86 Tuesday night and said she was excited to to hear the results as the final numbers came in.

Since November 2017, Clowney has campaigned in her district.

She said she first got the idea to run after hearing some state legislative sessions while working with the group Moms Demand Action.

Clowney said it has been a lot of work but she has seen a lot of support from both family and friends.

She was still surrounded by them on election night as they listened to the results in the basement of U.S. Pizza in Fayetteville.

Clowney won over her opponent Mark Kinion with 64 percent of the total votes.

She planned to rest for a few days before getting to work on addressing the concerns of the voters.

"What I’m hearing from voters what they are most concerned about in District 86 are two things," Clowney said. "People are very concerned about public education and people are very concerned about common sense gun legislation. Those are two things that I have a lot of experience with and am excited to tackle head on."

Kinion declined to talk Wednesday afternoon, but did make a post on Facebook congratulating Clowney on her victory.

That post said in part, "I'm asking everyone to come together and unite around the progressive values we cherish. There are crucial battles to fight ahead in November and beyond, and we need everyone working together to move forward and achieve great things for our state."

There is no Republican candidate running for this position, so Clowney will run unopposed in the November election.