Afternoon Thunderstorms Again Underway

Showers and thunderstorms have once again developed with daytime heating. Some of the storms could contain brief gusty winds and small hail but most storms will fade with the loss of daytime heating around 7pm.

Widespread severe weather is not anticipated; however a few storms could contain strong wind gusts.

As of 2pm, storms we developing across much of the area. These storms are expected to increase in intensity and areal coverage into the evening before fading.

-Garrett