Arkansas DHS Found In Contempt Of Court Over Rule Changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge has found the Arkansas Department of Human Services in contempt of court for violating his order barring the agency from using an algorithm to award hours of home-based care to disabled Medicaid recipients.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen gave the ruling Wednesday after earlier suspending implementation of an emergency rule the department proposed that would allow the algorithm’s continuation.

The emergency rule was a response to Griffen barring the department last week from using the algorithm until the agency enacted a rule authorizing it. Griffen found the department failed to give enough public notice before using the algorithm in 2016 to allot hours of care to ARChoices participants.

Griffen calls the department’s actions “deliberate and calculated disobedience” to his earlier order.

The department is weighing whether to appeal the ruling.