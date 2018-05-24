× Benton County Integrates Several Departments

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — There will be new leadership in Benton County as several departments will integrate, according to Judge Barry Moehring.

The building safety division will be renamed community risk reduction division and will be placed under Marc Trollinger, director of fire services.

“This creates a one stop shop in the permitting process for builders and developers,” Trollinger said. “With the addition of the community risk division, public safety will now be charged with conducting robust inspections. This streamlined process will protect the community through regulations for fire and building safety.”

The environmental division will report directly to Robert McGowen, administrator of public safety.

“Environmental hazards are also public safety hazards. This places environmental officers closer to dispatch and aligns the department,” McGowen said.

Taylor Reamer will now serve as the planning department director.