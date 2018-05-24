× Benton County To Hold Recount Of Primary Elections

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Election Commission said Wednesday evening that they would hold a recount today (May 24) for the primary election, including on two races that were too close to call Tuesday night.

The election commission said in a news release that commissioners would help in a voluntary recount for the 2018 Preferential Primary Election held Tuesday (May 22). The recount will be held at the Election Commission office at 2109 W. Walnut of Rogers.

The recount will take place between 8 a.m. and noon today, the commission said.

The recount will included two close races, in districts 90 and 91.

GOP State Representative District 90 is a race between Rep. Jana Della Rosa and Kendon Underwood. Rep. Della Rosa currently leads by 3 votes – 1,068 to 1,065.

“With only a three-vote difference between us, the race remains too close to call,” Della Rosa said late Tuesday (May 22) night. “We will have to wait on provisional ballots and overseas ballots to be finalized before the outcome can be decided.”

GOP State Representative District 91 is a race between Rep. Dan Douglas and Scott Richardson. Douglas currently leads by 12 votes – 946 to 934.

Kim Dennison, election coordinator for Benton County, said Wednesday the federal ballots (absentee ballots) still out include only two for District 91, which would not change the current outcome of the race. There is only one provisional ballot uncounted in District 90, but it would not change the outcome, either.

Federal ballots have 10 days from Election Day to come in and still be counted. Such ballots are expected to come in until June 1. Provisional ballots are cast on Election Day and will be counted at 4 p.m. Friday.