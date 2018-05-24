× Bentonville Man Sentenced For Exposing Himself To Boys

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man was sentenced Monday (May 21) to nine years in prison for exposing himself to two boys last fall.

Brandon Guillen, 21, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to two felony counts of sexual indecency with a child.

Guillen first was arrested last summer after a 7-year-old boy told his family Guillen exposed himself while the two were in a bathroom at the Buttered Biscuit.

The boy said Guillen, who worked at the restaurant, followed the boy inside the bathroom, blocked the exit, and exposed himself, according to Bentonville police.

In September 2017, after bonding out, Guillen exposed himself to a 12-year-old boy at a Bentonville bus stop.

Guillen approached the boy and asked for directions to Walmart before asking the boy to get into the car and show him how to get there. The boy told police Guillen was masturbating during the conversation. The boy said he refused to help Guillen, who then drove off.

Police said the boy later picked Guillen from a photo lineup.