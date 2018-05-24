× Cemeteries Asking For Volunteers To Set Out Flags For Memorial Day

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Departmetn of Veterans Affairs is asking for volunteers to help put flags on graves at the Fayetteville National Cemetery as it and the Fort Smith National Cemetery prepare for Memorial Day ceremonies.

Volunteers are needed for 9 a.m. Saturday (May 26) in Fayetteville to help place flags on all of the graves in the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Refreshments will be served to the volunteers.

The Fort Smith National Cemetery placed their flags on the graves on Thursday, with veterans groups volunteering for the task.

The Fort Smith cemetery will holds its Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. on Sunday (May 27). The event will include a memorial ceremony, music and a speech from keynote speaker Corp. Aaron Mankin of the U.S. Marine Corps. Groups of school children are expected to help Tuesday with the removal and storage of the grave flags.

The Fayetteville National Cemetery will hold its ceremony on Monday (May 28) at 10 a.m. , and the event is open to the public. Cemetery staff will also be on hand to help with planing with the NCA’s Pre-Need Burial Eligibility Determination application.