× Central Junior High Principal To Helm Springdale Har-Ber Next Year

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Har-Ber High School will have a new principal next year, but with a familiar face.

Dr. Paul Griep, the principal of Central Junior High School for the last four years, has been named principal of Springdale Har-Ber High School. Griep replaces Dr. Danny Brackett, who has been named the first Springdale Public Schools Student Services Coordinator.

“I want to thank Dr. (Superintendent Jim) Rollins and the Springdale School Board for their confidence in my leadership,” Griep said in a news release. “It is the opportunity of a lifetime to be the principal of Har-Ber High School, one of the finest schools in the nation.”

Griep graduated from the University of Central Arkansas, received his master’s and specialist degrees from Henderson State University and received his doctorate degree from Harding University.

Griep has also served as principal at the Archer Learning Center and assistant principal at Southwest Junior High School.

Students from Southwest and Central junior highs advance to Har-Ber High. Rollins noted that Griep has built relationships with the students and parents, which will be an asset in his new position.