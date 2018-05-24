× Early Offense Leads Hogs In Late Night Win

HOOVER, Ala. (KFSM) – Arkansas had to sit around and watch seven games over two days in the SEC Tournament before they got a shot to take the field.

But it took exactly five batters to get the offense going.

Dominic Fletcher blasted a three run home run in the first inning and that sparked the Razorbacks offense as they toppled South Carolina 13-8 in the second round of the conference tournament.

Arkansas will face No. 1 seed Florida in the late game on Thursday. Start time is scheduled for 8 p.m. but more realistically will start at 9 p.m. or later. South Carolina faces elimination in the second game on Thursday as the Gamecocks face LSU.

Fletcher started the offense in the first inning but it was a team effort in the second as Eric Cole, Luke Bonfield and Heston Kjerstad each drove in a run as Arkansas sent nine batters to the plate. South Carolina needed three pitchers to record the first six outs of the game.

Fletcher finished with five RBI while freshman Casey Martin added a pair of home runs in the Arkansas barrage.

The Arkansas defense put it’s pitching staff in tough spots all game as they committed five errors, a season high.

Blaine Knight will start Thursday’s game against Florida. Knight beat the defending SEC champions in his lone start against the Gators in the regular season.