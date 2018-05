Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new drug designed to fight chronic migraines could be on the market within a week.

The FDA approved Aimovig on Thursday.

It's designed to reduce the frequency of migraines which affect about 12% of Americans.

The drug works by blocking the activity of a genetic molecule involved in migraine attacks.

Patients will be able to administer the drug through monthly injections at home.

The drug requires a prescription it's expected to come with a price tag of $575, but may be covered by insurance.