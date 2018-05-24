× Food Bank Bringing Mobile Pantries To Berryville, Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is bringing mobile pantries to two area cities.

Berryville and Springdale will have mobile pantries starting this June, adding to the eight pantries already open. The new mobile pantries, formerly known as senior mobile pantries, will be available to all members of the community, said Trina Wilson, volunteer coordinator in charge of the mobile pantries.

The mobile pantry program was able to expand thanks to a $45,000 grant from Tyson Foods.

The Berryville mobile pantry will open at 10 a.m. June 5 at the Carroll County Senior Center, 202 W. Madison Ave. The pantry will be available the first Tuesday of each month and will also service Green Forest.

Springdale’s mobile pantry will open at noon June 8 at the Springdale Senior Center, 203 Park Street. It will be in service on the second Friday of each month.

Those who use the pantry’s services will receive a box of food with fresh, frozen and non-perishable foods. The food bank expects to serve about 250 people monthly at the new pantries.

According to the food bank. 13.5 percent of Carroll County’s population is food insecure, while 15.3 percent of Springdale’s residents are food insecure.

Locations of the other pantries are: