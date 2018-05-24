Food Bank Bringing Mobile Pantries To Berryville, Springdale
SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is bringing mobile pantries to two area cities.
Berryville and Springdale will have mobile pantries starting this June, adding to the eight pantries already open. The new mobile pantries, formerly known as senior mobile pantries, will be available to all members of the community, said Trina Wilson, volunteer coordinator in charge of the mobile pantries.
The mobile pantry program was able to expand thanks to a $45,000 grant from Tyson Foods.
The Berryville mobile pantry will open at 10 a.m. June 5 at the Carroll County Senior Center, 202 W. Madison Ave. The pantry will be available the first Tuesday of each month and will also service Green Forest.
Springdale’s mobile pantry will open at noon June 8 at the Springdale Senior Center, 203 Park Street. It will be in service on the second Friday of each month.
Those who use the pantry’s services will receive a box of food with fresh, frozen and non-perishable foods. The food bank expects to serve about 250 people monthly at the new pantries.
According to the food bank. 13.5 percent of Carroll County’s population is food insecure, while 15.3 percent of Springdale’s residents are food insecure.
Locations of the other pantries are:
- Wedington Place Apartments, 3130 Telluride Drive, Fayetteville, 8 to 9:15 a.m., first Thursday of each month.
- Prairie Grove American Legion, 120 S. Neal St., Prairie Grove, noon to 1:30 p.m., first Thursday of each month.
- Bentonville Senior Center, 3501 SE L St., Bentonville, 8 to 9:15 a.m., second Thursday of each month.
- Bella Vista Fire Station No. 4, 1639 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, 10 to 11:15 a.m., second Thursday of each month.
- Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins, 8 to 9:15 a.m., third Thursday of each month.
- Huntsville Senior Activity Center, 903 N. College St., Huntsville, 1 to 2:30 p.m., third Thursday of each month.
- Siloam Springs Senior Activity Center, 750 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs, 8 to 9:30 a.m., fourth Thursday of each month.
- Lowell Senior Activity Center, 704 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell, noon to 1:15 p.m., fourth Thursday of each month.