Former Survivor Contestant Gives Casting Call Advice

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Open casting calls for the next two seasons of Survivor are now underway.

The first of only two casting calls was Wednesday on the East Coast. The second casting call will be June 2 in Springdale at Sam's Club from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., with only one minute for hopefuls to sell themselves.

A former Survivor finalist gave 5NEWS insight on what it takes to get selected.

Holly Hoffman was selected to be on the 21st season of Survivor Nicaragua. The mother of three from South Dakota made it to the final four and was the last woman standing.

"Come up with that memorable story," Hoffman said. "I asked them what they remembered about me from my casting call and they basically said they remembered I was a mom. I was high energy and I had two daughters that were Miss South Dakota."

Hoffman said to be yourself, but that's not always easiest when you have mere seconds to sell yourself. She said it can be very nerve-wracking during the high-stakes process.

"I was very nervous. I was shaking," she said. "But you have to remember that they're people just like you. So, when you walk in there, it's like having a conversation with your best friend."

She adds that confidence is a critical ingredient, and if you don't get that call back.. do not be discouraged.

"I had people on my tribe, I had a lady who applied 17 times. I had another lady who had applied seven times. So, the thing that they need to remember is, if you apply once and don't get a call back, that doesn't mean they're not interested in you. Go in and apply again," she said.

