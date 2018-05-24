× Fort Smith Police Ask For Public’s Help In Finding Fleeing Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man they said has fled from officers twice in the last month.

Don Daniel Streetman, 36, is wanted on two outstanding warrants out of Fort Smith on charges of fleeing by means of vehicle and failure to appear, police said. Streetman fled twice from police in the last month and is also wanted on a parole violation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100, or Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME. Anyone who calls the Crimestoppers line with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.