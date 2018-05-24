× Incumbents Hold On In Benton County Recount

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A voluntary recount Thursday (May 24) in Benton County showed incumbents for state House districts 90 and 91 retained their leads in the 2018 Arkansas Republican primary.

Rep. Jana Della Rosa received 1,069 votes (50.09 %) to Kendon Underwood’s 1,065 (49.91 %). The recount added an extra vote in Della Rosa’s favor.

The Benton County Election Commission initiated the recount because the races were so close, according to Kim Dennison, election coordinator for Benton County.

However, Underwood has asked for a second recount due to the discrepancy. The recount will cost roughly $500, and results are expected next week, Dennison said.

Della Rosa, a homemaker from Rogers, was first elected in 2016 and is seeking her third two-year term. Her district includes parts of Rogers, Lowell, Bethel Heights, Springdale and Cave Springs.

The winner of the district 90 primary will face Democrat Kati McFarland in the Nov. 6 general election. McFarland made national headlines in February 2017 when she questioned U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, over the Affordable Care Act during a town hall in Springdale.

In District 91, Rep. Dan Douglas edged out Scott Richardson, receiving 946 votes (50.32 %) to Richardson’s 934 (49.68 %). The recount matched Tuesday’s (May 22) primary results.

Douglas, a farmer and Realtor from Bentonville, was first elected to the House in 2012 and is seeking his fourth term in the house. His district includes parts of Gentry, Highfill, Centerton, Osage Mills and Cave Springs.

Douglas has no opposition in the 2018 general election.