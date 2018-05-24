× Razorbacks Game Moved To Friday Morning

HOOVER, Ala. (KFSM)–Arkansas won’t have to play late into the night again, as the SEC rescheduled the Razorbacks and Gators for 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Thanks to a nearly two hour weather delay during the first game of the morning and each of the first two going to extra innings, Arkansas and Florida were on pace to start well after 11 p.m.

By curfew rule in Hoover, the latest a game could start is 11:59 p.m. One day after finishing off a win over South Carolina at 1:30 a.m., the Hogs won’t have to deal with the early morning hours again.

Blaine Knight is expected to get the start against the defending national champion Gators.

The winner gets a bye to Saturday’s semifinals, while the loser has a date with LSU in an elimination game around 7 p.m. Friday night.