Shawnee Man Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFSM) — A Shawnee man was injured after being shot by a police officer responding to a domestic disturbance.

According to a report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Shawnee Police Department received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at 40209 Wolverine Road in Shawnee, located southeast of Oklahoma City. The call came in at 2:33 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found Dakota Price, 27, armed with a shotgun and a handgun. Investigators said Price pointed the handgun at police, and one of the officers fired, striking him.

Price was transported to a local hospital and was being treated there, the Bureau said. No officers were injured.

The police asked OSBI to investigate. The names of the officers involved were not released and will not be unless criminal charges against them are filed, the Bureau said. A report will be given to the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.