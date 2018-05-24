Two California Women Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Barling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING (KFSM) -- Two women are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Barling.

A Barling police officer pulled over a white Chrysler 300 at the intersection of Fort and Church Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 24).

The officer realized the driver had lied about who she was and that she had a warrant out for her arrest. A dispatcher was able to identify her based on the car tag. The two were identified as Dora Ranteria and Sadie Stephens.

"The driver and the passenger were both out of California," Cpt. Jerry Foley said. "The female driver was a parole absconder and I believe her original charges were kidnapping. She had warrants, for I believe it was counterfeiting, and like I said she had nationwide extraditions."

When the officer tried to get her out of the car, she fled the scene after hitting the officer with the car to get him out of the way. The officer was not injured.

The chase on Highway 22 ended with Ranteria and Stephens crashing and flipping their car.

"You hear the phrase a lot, routine traffic stop," Foley said. "There is nothing ever routine about a traffic stop, you never know what you are going to be dealing with once you make that traffic stop and last night just kind of showed that."

The two were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Ranteria was released and taken to the Sebastian County Detention Center.