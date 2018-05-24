× Withrow Springs Park’s Pool Remaining Closed Due To Safety Issues

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — The swimming pool at Withrow Springs State Park north of Huntsville will remain closed this summer due to safety issues, Arkansas State Parks said in a news release Thursday (May 24).

An engineering investigation into the supporting walls of the swimming pool found the potential for “a catastrophic failure to be so severe that even park staff cannot enter the area.”

The future of the pool remains uncertain as well, the release said. The park system may repair the pool or use the area to create “a park-focused recreational opportunity.” Because of the time constraints in completing either project, the pool will remain closed all summer.

The park will still be open to hiking, float trips and camping in the campgrounds recently constructed in a $1.8 million project.

The release said that six other state parks offer swimming pools, including Devil’s Den State Park near West Fork and Lake Fort Smith State Park near Mountainburg. Visitors can purchase a seasonal pass of $185 that allows them to swim at any of the parks’ swimming pools as well as the beach areas at Crowley’s Ridge in eastern Arkansas and Woolly Hollow State Park near Greenbrier.

Public comments and ideas about the future of the Withrow Springs State Park pool can be made to info@arkansasstateparks.com.