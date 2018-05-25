Area Water Parks Opening Just In Time For Holiday Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Holiday weekend and hot afternoons make for a perfect setup for a visit to a water park, pool or splash pad.

Several area water parks and splash pads are opening this weekend in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Warm temperatures this weekend may also be a draw.

One such park opening is the newly renovated Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith. The park opens for the season at 10 a.m. today (May 25).

"Families, specifically, are really catered to here," said Zach Cronin, general manager of Parrot Island. "We want to make sure to hit every single member of the family [for them] to be able to enjoy it to the best.

"If your teenage boy or girl who wants to go enjoy the slides, we've got those. If you're like my dad, and you want to just hang out on the river and not be bothered -- that's why we've got a river," Cronin said.

Blue and orange water slides are the "tamer" of the four main slides, said Cronin, while the purple and yellow slides are the more extreme.

The park is celebrating the fourth birthday of Petey the mascot today, complete with birthday cake. It's also "Friend Frenzy" for season pass holders all weekend, which means they can bring a friend for free.

Parrot Island is under new management this year, and they renovated nearly the entire facility in time for this summer. There are several attractions for families to enjoy, including Crocodile Creek lazy river, Toucan's Cove leisure pool, Tiny Turtle's Island kids' pool and the Caribbean Splash wave pool. The park also features several water slides.

Parrot Island is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and day passes or season passes are available. Ticket information is available here.

5NEWS is the official weather sponsor of Parrot Island Water Park.

Several other water parks and pools are opening for the season this weekend, as well. All are opening this Saturday (May 26) unless otherwise noted. They include: