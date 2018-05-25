Arkansas Falls To Oklahoma In Game One Of Super Regionals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFSM)--Making a run in the SEC Tournament was a good sign. Hosting and winning the Fayetteville Regional was another step. But beating Oklahoma in a Super Regional would require a different level of play.

The No. 13 Razorbacks (42-16) never found any momentum on offense in a 7-2 loss to the No. 4 Sooners (54-3).

Arkansas mustered just five hits off Oklahoma starter Paige Lowary and reliever Mariah Lopez, who combined for seven strikeouts.

Senior Autumn Buczek snapped the Sooners scoreless streak of 23.2 innings with an RBI groundout that scored Sydney Parr in the fifth inning. Hannah McEwan added an RBI double in the last inning.

Mary Haff allowed four runs on five hits in just two innings, including back to back home runs in the third inning. Jocelyn Alo's NCAA leading 27th home run gave the Sooners a 3-0 lead and Shay Knighten added to that one batter later.

The Sooners piled on four more runs thanks to three Arkansas errors in the middle innings.

Autumn Storms came in to relieve Haff and tossed three innings of one run ball. Then Caroline Hedgecock made her 11th appearance of the spring and held Oklahoma scoreless in the sixth inning.

The Razorbacks and Sooners meet again in game two of the Super Regional on Saturday at 12 p.m. Arkansas must win to keep its season alive.