Hogs beat Florida 8-2, Blaine Knight Pitches Arkansas To SEC Semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. (KFSM)--Riding an extra day of rest, Razorback ace Blaine Knight took down the best the team in the country and proved why he's a future high MLB draft pick.

Knight's final line of 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB & 4 K was enough to get Arkansas (39-17) through to Saturday's semifinals with an 8-2 win over Florida. The Bryant native improves to 10-0 this spring.

Two of the walks that Knight issued were negated by double plays in the second and third frames.

Casey Martin hit a two run home run in the 2nd inning, his third of the tournament. Arkansas got two more runs in the 6th thanks to RBI singles from Dominic Fletcher and Jared Gates.

Hunter Wilson delivered some insurance runs with a grand slam in the ninth, the Sprio native's first career home run.

Barrett Loseke (two) and Matt Cronin (five) combined for seven strikeouts in relief. Cronin's 11th save of the year brings him closer to Colby Suggs' single season record of 13.

The Razorbacks improve to 5-3 against the Gators in the SEC Tournament and evens the all time series at 31-31.

Arkansas advances to the semifinals to face the winner of Florida and LSU, likely around 4 p.m.

