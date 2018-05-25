× Child Pornography Found On Benton County Man’s Computer

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A man was taken into custody in Benton County Thursday (May 24) after child pornography was found on his computer, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Benton County investigators obtained child pornography files in May 2013 believed to be downloaded from a computer in Rogers.

A search warrant was issued for a residence on the 3300 block of Beech Drive. Several items were seized during the search, including a SanDisk Cruzer 4GB, a 2GB micro SD card and 105 writable CD’s and DVD’s.

According to the affidavit, the main user appeared to be Larry Johnson, 55. Investigators believe he used the system for gaming and file sharing.

Detectives also located thumb drives that contained multiple images of child pornography. The files showed that the software was used to share and download files with terminology consistent with child pornography, the affidavit states. Four videos of child pornography were recovered during the search.

The affidavit states that Johnson deleted the images to keep them from being detected by other users.

He is facing charges of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.