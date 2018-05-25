× Fayetteville Business Damaged By Hit-And-Run Driver

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A hit-and-run driver damaged the awning outside a business on College Avenue in Fayetteville.

Anie Umbarger, owner of Beauty World in Fayetteville, said someone drove through a set of supports holding up the long, black awning in front of her building, which sits at the top of the T-intersection at College Avenue and Sunbridge Drive.

“I was very shocked that someone could drive right through the two, because obviously there is a metal bar on each side of the sidewalk going down the middle,” Umbarger said. “They actually drove through both of them on each side.

“The car has to be pretty smashed,” she said.

Umbarger believes someone ran through the front section of the awning sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. She said police believe it likely was a drunk driver, since a popular bar, Art’s Place, is located two doors down from Beauty World.

Umbarger said there has been trouble on occasion with intoxicated people being found in back of the business, but nothing like this has ever happened. She said she is hopeful the driver will admit to what he has done.

Umbarger said incidents like this that result in costly damage can cause big problems for small businesses like hers.

Umbarger was able to make some minor repairs to the awning herself so that it was back standing by Friday morning.